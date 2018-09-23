Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

For the first time, the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and Lt. Governor Candidate join Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss the candidate’s new plan for education, the federal response to Puerto Rico and why his campaign continues to be dogged by allegations of racism.

Guests: Ron DeSantis, Republican Candidate for Governor & Jeanette Nunez, Republican Lt. Governor Candidate

