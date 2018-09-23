  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Facing South Florida, GOP, Gubernatorial Race, Jeanette Nunez, Jim DeFede, Politics, Ron DeSantis

For the first time, the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and Lt. Governor Candidate join Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss the candidate’s new plan for education, the federal response to Puerto Rico and why his campaign continues to be dogged by allegations of racism.

For more on DeFede’s discussion with DeSantis, click here.

Guests: Ron DeSantis, Republican Candidate for Governor & Jeanette Nunez, Republican Lt. Governor Candidate

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Part two of the interview can be seen below.

