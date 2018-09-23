Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – It wasn’t pretty for about three quarters, but the Miami Dolphins got the job done.

Scoring 21 straight points during the second half, the Dolphins improved to a perfect 3-0 record with Sunday’s 28-17 victory over the visiting Oakland Raiders.

It’s the first time since 2013 that Miami has opened a season with three straight wins.

Speedy wide receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant stole the show for the Dolphins during the second half.

First, Grant took a shovel pass from Ryan Tannehill and sped around the corner for an 18-yard touchdown that trimmed the Raiders lead to 17-14 late in the third quarter.

Two drives later, it was Grant again finding the end zone, but this time there was a bit of trickery involved.

It began with a handoff to Frank Gore, who then flipped the ball to Wilson, who threw a perfect pass to a wide-open Grant. That touchdown gave Miami a lead they would not relinquish.

Just for good measure, the Grant-Wilson combo teamed up again on Miami’s next possession but in a different way.

A shovel pass to Wilson turned into a 74-yard touchdown, one that saw Wilson and Grant high-fiving as the pair ran towards the end zone with no Oakland defender anywhere nearby.

TANNEHILL LOOKING GOOD

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was about as solid as you could ask for, completing 17 of 23 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s good for a passer rating of 155.3.

So far this season, Tannehill has completed 72.9% of his passes and has a touchdown-interception ratio of 7-2.

His passer rating through three games is 121.84, which will likely land him somewhere inside the top 5 for QBR so far this season once Week 3 is over.

RAIDERS CAN’T CLOSE

For the third consecutive week, the Raiders went into halftime with the lead.

And for the third consecutive week, they went back into that same locker room without a win to show for it.

THE X-MAN

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had two more interceptions against Oakland, bringing his season total to four.

Howard now has seven interceptions over his last eight games, dating back to the end of 2017.

No player in the NFL has had more interceptions since Week 13 of last season.

TEMPER EXPECTATIONS

The last two times Miami started a season 3-0, (2013, 2002) they failed to make the playoffs.