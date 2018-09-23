  • WFOR TVOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Police have recovered a teenager found floating in a body of water.

Authorities say they recovered the body of an 18-year-old man in a pond near the University of Central Florida.

A spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was identified as Adrian Edwin Diaz of Winter Springs.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that deputies responded at 8 a.m. Sunday to reports that a body was in a pond located behind a hotel. A marine unit was sent to assist.

Investigators say the death is not believed to have involved foul play. No further details were immediately available.

