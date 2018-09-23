Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – An explosive and violent single-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade was caught on surveillance video.

The vehicle was barely recognizable after hitting a column that supports the metro rail off NW 27th Ave. and 75th St.

“He was speeding,” said Javier Stewart, who works nearby. “He hit the column and at the speed he was going, the vehicle was left in pieces.”

“Look at how the pieces are scattered all over the street,” said Stewart. “It’s from one side of the sidewalk to the other. The engine is here and the transmission there.”

In the video, you can see two cars driving in the opposite direction, barely missing the moment when the vehicle struck the column and landed on the other side of the street.

“He was passed over like this with a seat belt on but he was breathing when we got on the scene. I guess he just gave out from the impact,” said Kenneth Rozier, who says he drove by right after the crash happened.

The truck was towed away from the scene but a lot of parts and debris remain there, marking the spot where the tragedy took place.

“That was really scary though. My stomach was boiling. It was really scary,” said Rozier.

Miami-Dade Police has not released the name of the victim. Investigators are looking into a cause for the crash.