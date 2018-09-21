Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The Kraken rollercoaster at SeaWorld Orlando is now virtual reality free.

SeaWorld debuted virtual reality headsets last June as a way to freshen up the ride which originally opened in 2000. The VR story followed the roller coaster’s movements as a virtual submarine evaded deep-sea creatures.

Park officials have confirmed that the headsets, which disappeared last month, are gone for good. They said the cleaning and adjusting the goggles slowed down the lines too much.

