Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are investigating the stabbing of a man Friday at a Walmart in their city.

Police said it happened at the store in the 300 block of State Road 7.

Authorities said a fight led to a person getting stabbed.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are saying the victim is not cooperating with authorities.