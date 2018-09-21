Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARCO ISLAND – A rare sight is captured on cell phone video in Southwest Florida this week.

It’s a crocodile, or possibly an alligator, seen swimming in the saltwater during a Waverunner tour of the 10,000 Islands near Marco Island, Florida.

The video was posted on the Marco Island Water Sports Facebook page by one of the tour guides, who couldn’t believe what he was seeing as he pulled out his cell phone to video tape the animal.

In the video, you can hear the tour guide say excitedly, “I can’t even believe I am looking at this right now.”

He tells his tour group, “Guys I’ve been doing this for 11 years and this is the first time I’ve ever seen this.”

Someone in the group asks him, “Is that a salt water croc?”

He replies, “I have no idea, dude. He’d have to be to be out here. That is wickedly cool.”

RELATED: Crews Capture Crocodile On Hollywood Beach

As he slowly passes his Waverunner over the animal, he says in disbelief, “Look at the size of this thing,” and then warns his group, “Don’t fall in.”

RELATED: Large Endangered Crocodile Spotted On Stroll In Cutler Bay

While we don’t know for sure whether it was an alligator or a salt water crocodile, many people commenting on the Facebook post believe it’s an alligator because the snout is rounded while a crocodiles snout is narrow.

Crocodiles and alligators can and do live in saltwater and brackish water in Florida.

UPDATE: Turns out all of those Facebook commenters who thought it was an alligator were right! CBSMiami.com spoke to Marco Island Water Sports who confirmed it was indeed an alligator in the salt water!