MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new Mexican fusion spot has opened for business in the neighborhood.

The new arrival, called MadCat Restaurant, is located at 3527 N.E. Second Ave. in Midtown.

On the menu, find options like shrimp tacos, Cuban tortas, Hawaiian tortas, Italian tortas with beef and more. Wash it all down with refreshing drinks like agua de horchata. Check out its website for more information.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, MadCat Restaurant has made a solid start.

Julio Z., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, “The Italian torta is amazing: bread is high quality and a good size. The place has fast service and is open late on weekends.”

Yelper Leandro added, “Great tortas (subs)! I recommend this place to everyone. This restaurant is amazing.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: MadCat Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.