FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum received some major support during a stop in Plantation on Friday.

There he met with members of Everytown and Florida Moms Demand Action who are pushing for gun reform. Gillum said he too supports gun reform.

“Mr. DeSantis believes in guns anywhere, even if they are issued without any responsibility, no background checks, he doesn’t believe in the commonsensical laws that were just passed this past in this last legislative session,” he said.

It’s a message that resonated with Heather Chapman whose daughter survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland last February.

“The fact that we are having this conversation now is too late for what our community went through, but if we can do something to prevent it from happening in the future, it’s fantastic that he’s open to ideas, most importantly he wants to see the law that was passed in Tallahassee to stay put, tweak it and make it a little better,” she said.

Republican Ron DeSantis campaigned in South Florida on Thursday where he said he was not responsible for a donor’s racist tweet about former President Barack Obama.

“I totally disavow the tweet. I am not in any way surprised he did that. Not responsible for it, reject it,” he said.

“Mr. DeSantis has to explain why these folks find such comfort in supporting him. This race deserves the kind of detailed attention to our platforms. When they are ready to stop name-calling, and when they are ready to stop the racist attacks, then I am going to be here to debate the issues on their merits,” said Gillum.

While in town, Gillum also met with members of Broward County’s commission where he has widespread support.