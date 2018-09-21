Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A Florida architect is really thinking outside the box when he comes to constructing a new home. That is because the three-story home is being built out of shipping containers. Eight former shipping containers to be exact.

Shipping containers homes are enjoying a surge in popularity. There is even a HGTV series called Container Homes about builders, who provide clients homes made out of shipping containers.

Here in South Florida, architect Asghar Fathi is building his home in Davie. When it is complete in a few months, it will have three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining area, a studio, a two-car carport and an open-air deck.

CBS4 News sent up Drone Force 4 to check out the home while under construction. See the video above.

Fathi told the Sun-Sentinel he bought each cargo container for $2,500 in Opa-locka.

He says it’ll be hurricane and termite-proof and he plans to install impact windows as well.

This is Fathi’s first cargo home and says it’s inspired by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian philosophy of making small homes accessible for every person.