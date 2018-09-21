Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rap star Drake has postponed this weekend’s concerts at the American Airlines Arena due to technical difficulties, according to Live Nation.

The superstar was supposed to be taking the stage with the group Migos on Friday and Saturday.

The Miami postponements are the latest of many cancelations of the star’s tour.

The shows will be made up on November 13 and 14. Tickets for the original shows will be honored on those dates.

Live Nation is the promoter of the “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour.