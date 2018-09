Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called in after a window washer was left dangling on the side of a building.

The worker was on the side of a building at 11430 North Kendall Drive when he got stuck. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a scaffolding may have collapsed.

They were able to secure the man with a harness until firefighters in a ladder truck could reach him.