HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A South Florida substitute teacher has been arrested.

That educator is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

28-year-old Roman Fondon Jr is facing charges of sexual assault on a minor.

Hollywood Police say Fondon was working at Ben Gamla Charter High School when the relationship with a 15-year-old student took place.

Police say the girl’s mother found her diary, where she wrote about the relationship.

After reading it, the mother called authorities.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to call them.

