Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida community honored a teen tragically killed at a school back in 2004 by dedicating a street to his memory.

Jaime Gough was just 14 years old when he was killed at Southwood Middle School on February 3, 2004 by a fellow student.

On Thursday, he was honored by his community and by a school friend who is now a Miami-Dade police officer.

Officer Andre Martin was a teenager at Southwood Middle School when the tragedy took place. He narrowly escaped becoming a second victim.

Martin didn’t talk about the horrific day he lost his best friend, instead, he focused on their friendship and how losing him pushed him to do something great.

“Today is not about how this young man passed away… to the community,” Martin said.

“Jaime Rodrigo Gough promising future…one of a kind,” he added.

Gough’s mother and father are both grateful for the communities support over the years.

“I told many people this is a vitamin for me. A vitamin for my soul… for the community,” Jaime’s mom, Maria Gough said

That’s 14 years of questions, why him why so young? Officer Martin says if he’s learned anything.

“Always leave a place in a person’s life. A little bit better and brighter than it was when you found them,” Martin said.

Village of Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn and Council were in attendance, as a portion of Southwest 164th Street was renamed in memory of Jaime.

Jaime’s parents, Jorge and Maria Gough also attended the ceremony and unveiling of the street sign.

Butterflies were released during the ceremony in Jaime’s memory.

See also: