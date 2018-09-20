Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Woof!
Watch out disgruntled travelers, here comes the Miami Hound Machine.
Miami International Airport is taking a bite out of air travel stress with a new program that includes man’s best friend.
The Miami Hound Machine is MIA’s new therapy dog program.
It includes five volunteer K-9 ambassadors – Abbey, Belle, Dash, Donovan and Pico.
Each pup is a certified therapy dog from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
They will be volunteering their time during peak travel periods at MIA to help keep travelers calm and stress free.