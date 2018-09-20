Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Woof!

Watch out disgruntled travelers, here comes the Miami Hound Machine.

Miami International Airport is taking a bite out of air travel stress with a new program that includes man’s best friend.

The Miami Hound Machine is MIA’s new therapy dog program.

It includes five volunteer K-9 ambassadors – Abbey, Belle, Dash, Donovan and Pico.

Each pup is a certified therapy dog from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

They will be volunteering their time during peak travel periods at MIA to help keep travelers calm and stress free.