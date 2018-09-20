Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot is jumping again.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since July 27 resulting in a grand prize which now stands at $275 million.

The next drawing takes place Friday, September 21.

The lump-sum payment for this jackpot is $161 million or winners can choose 30 annual installments.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot is also growing and now stands at $178 million.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.