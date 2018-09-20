Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead man accused of taping his sexual encounters with more than 100 men and then putting them on a porn website.

On Thursday, Bryan Deneumostier, 32, also known by the screen name “susanleon33326,” pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal interception of oral communications.

As part of his plea agreement Deneumostier, who cross-dressed as a woman, admitted that he recorded himself engaging in sexual activity with about 150 men and approximately 80 of those did not know that he was recording them.

He later sold the “hook up” videos to a third party located overseas which posted them onto a subscription-based porn website. The site offered for streaming approximately 619 “hook up” videos that depicted sexual activity between Deneumostier and other men.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for November 29th.