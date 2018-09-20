Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For a second day, Rinda Mizelle is telling a jury what it was like to be pinned under an Ocean Rescue vehicle while she was relaxing on Fort Lauderdale beach.

Mizelle says the accident back in 2012 left her in chronic pain and permanently changed her life.

Medical treatments help but only temporarily.

The city is denying the tires of the vehicle ever touched Mizelle.

A doctor testified she has no permanent nerve damage.

Mizelle’s lawyer says she should be compensated for past medical bills, possible future surgeries and for the pain she’s has endured.