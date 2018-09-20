Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Exactly one year ago today, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico.

The devastating Category 4 storm left the whole island without power for months. In fact, Maria created the largest blackout in U.S. history, leaving over 1.5 million Puerto Ricans in the dark.

Almost 3,000 people died, according to a recently released report from George Washington University , up from the original count of 64.

However, President Trump disputed the latest death toll, claiming the Democrats were to blame for making him “look as bad as possible.”

Today, Puerto Ricans continue to rebuild and remember the lives lost.

The U.S. territory estimates it will take $139 billion to fully recover.

Over 135,000 Puerto Ricans have relocated to the U.S. mainland since the hurricane, according to a report released by the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York. The majority have gone to Florida.