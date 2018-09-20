Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) – In a new statewide survey by the Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott are virtually tied in the race for Florida’s critical U.S. Senate seat.

Since the last FAU survey less than one month ago, Scott has seen his six-point lead on Nelson shrink to a narrow gap of less than one point, 42.0 percent to 41.3 percent, with 11.4 percent undecided. The margin of error for the survey is +/- 3.3 percent.

Scott has a slight edge in overall job approval, with 42.6 percent of voters approving Scott’s performance as governor and 38 percent disapproving. Nelson has an even split on his performance as senator, with 36.5 percent approving and 36.9 percent disapproving.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum holds a narrow lead over Republican nominee Ron DeSantis. Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, has 41.3 percent of the vote, while DeSantis, a former U.S. representative, garnered 38.5 percent, with 15.3 percent undecided.

Related: Latest on Campaign 2018

Regarding the algae blooms that have plagued Florida’s coasts, 32.2 percent of voters said the state government is most responsible, while 16.7 percent said it was city and county government, 13.3 percent said the federal government and 37.8 percent said they don’t know.

A ban on assault weapons is also supported by a majority of voters (50.7 percent), while 30 percent oppose and 19.4 percent are undecided.

A majority of voters (52.2 percent) supports raising the minimum wage in Florida to $15 an hour, a proposal that Gillum has strongly supported, while 27.2 percent oppose such a hike and 20.6 percent are undecided.

Nearly half of those surveyed (48.5 percent) support restoring felon voting rights for people who have completed their sentences, a question before voters in one of several proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 6 ballot.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating fell four points from last month’s poll to 38.7 percent, while his disapproval rating stands at 47 percent.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)