Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been in the stabbing death of a jogger who was attacked near her apartment building in Washington D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood.

Wendy Martinez, 35, was attacked just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Martinez, with multiple stab wounds in her neck, managed to stagger into a nearby Chinese carryout restaurant where she collapsed, according to the Washington Post. Some customers tried to help. They perform CPR and tried to stem the bleeding. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police do not believe Martinez knew her attacker who they identified as 23-year-old Anthony Crawford. A knife was recovered at the scene.

“We were able to talk to multiple witnesses and we don’t have anything to suggest there was any type of confrontation between the two, it looks like it was an unprovoked attack,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham on Thursday.

Newsham said Crawford does have a criminal history.

A neighbor and former classmate say Martinez was from Greenacres and graduated from Lake Worth High School in 2001, according to CBS affiliate WPEC.

She was a University of Florida and Georgetown University graduate who previously worked for the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Development Bank, according to her LinkedIn page.

Martinz’s family said Wendy was an avid runner who had just gotten engaged last week. She worked at an internet start-up company, FiscalNote, where she had recently been promoted.