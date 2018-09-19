Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A University of Central Florida football player is accused of raping a woman he met at a party.

Demetreius Mayes, 18, was arrested Tuesday in Orlando and charged with sexual battery.

An arrest affidavit says the incident happened Saturday night. Mayes met the woman at an off-campus party. She later told investigators she woke up as she was being sexually assaulted in a room on campus.

The report says Mayes blocked the door when the victim tried to leave.

Mayes told investigators the woman consented to sex.

The affidavit says some teammates told detectives they saw Mayes taking the woman to his room and tried to stop him from making “a big mistake.”

Mayes is a freshman linebacker for the UCF Knights. Coach Josh Heupel said in a statement that Mayes is suspended indefinitely from football activities.