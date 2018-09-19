Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Wednesday the addition of an early voting site at Florida International University.

Here is the statement released Wednesday by the mayor:

“I am firmly committed to making voting accessible to all. My record as Mayor of Miami-Dade County, with the support of the Board of County Commissioners is clear on that issue. A recent court ruling has expanded the opportunities for site selections for Early Voting. Planning for the November election was already well underway and while all 25 Early Voting sites had been selected and confirmed, I asked Supervisor of Elections Christina White to explore options. As a result, I have decided to open one additional site at Florida International University’s main campus, the Modesto A. Maidique campus, at the Student Access and Success Center (11200 S.W. 8 Street, next to the bookstore). This additional location will be accessible to students, professors, FIU staff and the community at large. In addition, I have asked Supervisor White to immediately expand our outreach efforts and provide additional opportunities for voter registration and vote by mail requests. I have specifically asked that these initiatives be enhanced and provided at various college campuses and community events serving all of our residents. Miami-Dade County has historically provided the maximum allowable Early Voting locations and hours. We will continue to provide that opportunity to all of our voters in a professional and non-partisan manner, consistent with State law.”

Earliert this month, election officials had visited the main FIU campus scouting possible locations while discussions were also underway with Miami Dade College about using its north campus as a spot where students and staff could vote.

The change in direction came after increased pressure on the county from civic groups hoping to increase voting among young voters.

Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez signaled the shift earlier this month, as he seemed to embrace the rationale for early voting on college campuses.

“An additional early voting site just makes it easier for the students there to vote,” Gimenez acknowledged. “So we will determine if that is something we really want to do. We do want everybody to have access to early voting.”

For years, Governor Rick Scott and the legislature have tried to stymie voting by college students by banning early voting sites on college campuses. Those efforts were challenged in a lawsuit by a group of students and the Florida League of Women Voters. In July, a federal judge struck down the state ban.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker was scathing. He said the state’s effort to block young voters was “constitutionally untenable” and was creating a “secondary class of voters.” He also said the state’s actions “reveals a stark pattern of discrimination” against young people.

“Throwing up roadblocks in front of younger voters does not remotely serve the public interest,” the judge wrote. “Abridging voting rights never does.”

As soon as the ruling came down, colleges and universities across the state offered their campuses as early voting sites. And this year there will be early voting sites at Florida State, the University of Florida, Florida Atlantic and many others.