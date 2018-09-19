Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police are now equipping their K-9 officers with potentially life-saving equipment.

It’s the latest move in the ongoing opioid crisis in South Florida, and across the country.

They are partners, police dog and their officer handlers.

Now officers are being given Narcan, an antidote that prevents death in case the dog ingests any one of a raft of drugs they might encounter while on duty.

Eleven K-9 officers received training on how to use Narcan kits that each will carry, just in case their dog encounters any dangerous drugs.

The training is taken extremely seriously as each officer cares deeply about his dog partner, and they know with the opioid crisis raging, their dog could become a victim.

“This is going to work for morphine, fentanyl, carfentanil,” said veterinarian Dr. Marina Riera.

Dr. Riera goes on to describe symptoms, such as lethargy and not obeying commands.

“Some drugs can be so potent only one dose may not be enough,” warns Dr. Riera.

Every K-9 officer now has a kit and they know how to use it, but hope they never do.

“More and more opioid exposure is a problem we deal with in society,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates. “The dogs are out there every day with the cops, there is potential for exposure.”