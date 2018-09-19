Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A quick-thinking bus driver may have saved the life of a teen that had just been shot.

Police say a 17-year-old student was critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting moments before he boarded his school bus in Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Lt. Will Janes tells News 4 Jax that the student got onto the bus after being shot in the chest around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Janes says the driver made “a split-second” decision to take him to a nearby fire station, where he began getting immediate medical care.

Duval County School Board member Scott Shine tells news outlets that the student was undergoing surgery Wednesday.

Shine says police were questioning the 21 students were on the bus. Two were uncooperative and one tried to take an officer’s Taser. He was shot with the stun gun and taken to a hospital.

Police are searching for the gunman.

