Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is working with Tamarac Fire Rescue to improve active shooter response times.

The two municipalities are practicing live-action shooter drills.

Revolvers will be firing blanks at victims, who are actually volunteers.

Both units will practice deploying a rescue task force while wearing bulletproof gear.

“The reason we’re doing that is so we can work together learn how each other move, learn how each other think and build this collaborative idea so we can mitigate an a situatin like an active shooter together,” said Mike Annese, from Tamarac Fire Rescue.

The drills are taking place mostly at Tamarac Fire Rescue Station 15 with one at Tamarac City Hall.