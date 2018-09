Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Brightline train collided with a car on the tracks in Hallandale Beach.

A driver was trying to cross the tracks at Dixie Highway and Pembroke road when the car stalled out.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue said the driver got out and tried to notify Brightline that the car was on the tracks before the crash occurred.

No one was injured in the collision.