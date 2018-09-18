Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you feel like you’re getting more scam phone calls on your cell phone you aren’t wrong.

Forty billion mobile phone calls are expected to be placed in 2019 and about half are expected to be scams. Tech company First Orion said nearly 30 percent of all calls this year have been scam calls.

One of the most popular strategies is so-called “neighborhood spoofing.” That’s where the scammer disguises the digits to look like a familiar number on caller ID.

So what’s the best way to get rid of them? There really isn’t one.

You can register on the national ‘do not call registry’ or you can check out many apps that claim to stop robocalls. But we should tell you, neither option stop the calls entirely.