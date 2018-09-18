Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) — There’s a brand-new sushi bar in town.

The newcomer to Little Havana, called Ahi Sushi Bar, is located at 1527 Southwest 8th Street

According to its website, Ahi Sushi Bar is an authentic omakase-style Japanese experience, following the tradition of letting the chef select the dishes.

The spot serves artfully plated fresh sushi and sashimi along with poke bowls. Reservations are recommended as there is very little available seating.

Ahi Sushi Bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Alessandro A., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 11, wrote, “From the first bite of sushi I understood that the ingredients used by the chef are top quality.

Presentation left me completely satisfied while staff were attentive and professional.”

Yelper Gonzalo C. added, “A breath of fresh air! Finally, a reasonably priced excellent sushi/omakase joint in downtown Little Havana area. Sits maximum five people with Chef Soo fixing up fresh fish and ingredients from uní, jellyfish and stingray — awesome!”

Ahi Sushi Bar is open from noon–4 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday and 6 p.m.–midnight Tuesday–Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.