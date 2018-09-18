Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition is doing what it can to help with the relief efforts of Hurricane Florence.

The Fair, teaming up with DJ Nacho Productions, is collecting relief supplies to assist the people impacted by the storm in North and South Carolina.

They will be accepting supplies from Tuesday, September 18th through Thursday, September 20th at Arnold Hall, which is located at the fairgrounds, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fairgrounds are located at 10901 Southwest 24th Street in Miami.

“This community has experienced the effects of hurricanes and know first hand what it takes to recover and get back to normal,” stated Eddie Cora, President of the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition. “No community can do it alone. South Florida has received help and supports from throughout the nation in the past following natural disasters. The Youth Fair has teamed with DJ Nacho Productions in this effort, so the South Florida community can once again show its support and generosity for the victims of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas. Relief collection efforts are a first step in the assistance. As we learn more about the needs of the effected areas, we will communicate with the South Florida community on additional relief efforts.”

Donators are asked not to bring any clothing or perishable items.

While several trucks have been secured to deliver items to the Carolinas, the group says more are needed.

Here is a list of items that individuals are encouraged to donate: