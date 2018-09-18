Filed Under:Jacksonville, Local TV, Mass Shooting, Mosque, Sentenced

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Jacksonville mosque has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Court records show that 69-year-old Bernandino Bolatete was convicted in federal court in May of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer.

Police say they began investigating last year after receiving a tip from a confidential source that Bolatete was planning a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida.

Authorities say an undercover officer contacted Bolatete and arranged to sell him an unregistered silencer for $100. Investigators say Bolatete repeated the plan during taped conversations.

After Bolatete’s arrest in December, prosecutors say FBI agents found a significant collection of firearms and ammunition during a search of Bolatete’s home and car.

