TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The midterm elections are getting closer and closer.

Florida’s two main contenders for governor are making widely different promises when it comes to the state’s education system.

Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vowed to expand the state’s private school voucher program while at the same time pledging to spend more on classrooms by making cuts in other parts of the education budget. He also wants to take a closer look at what the state is teaching in schools.

Democrat Andrew Gillum, meanwhile, continues to push a proposed $1 billion increase in the state’s corporate income tax.

Gillum wants to use the extra money to pay teachers more, as well as spend more on early childhood programs and on vocational training. Gillum does not support expanding the state’s voucher programs.

The November winner will replace outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.