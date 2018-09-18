Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police continue to investigate a ‘suspicious incident’ at Flanagan High School.

Earlier, the school had been placed on temporary lockdown or ‘code yellow.’

In a tweet, Pembroke Pines police said, “Our preliminary investigation has been completed, and Flanagan High’s ‘Code Yellow’ lockdown is being lifted. The investigation remains on-going.”

Under a code yellow, students stay in their rooms with their teachers and normal classroom activity continues.

Charles W. Flanagan High School school is located in the 12800 block of Taft Street in Pembroke Pines.

Images from CBS News Chopper4 showed police units outside the school, but no activity otherwise.

Police have not said what they are investigating at the school.

No further information is available at this time.