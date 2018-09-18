Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The long running Illuminations fireworks show at Walt Disney World’s Epcot is coming to an end.

Disney said Tuesday they will be replacing the IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth show with a new nighttime spectacular.

The version of Illuminations currently lighting up the sky is not the original version – it’s actually the third not counting holiday and anniversary versions, according to Robert Niles at Theme Park Insider. The original debuted in 1988, with Reflections of Earth bowing in 1999.

For those wanting to see IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth one last time, you’ve got some time. The show will not close until after next summer.

The all-new nighttime fireworks spectacular will join several new attractions coming to Epcot, including the highly anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster attraction in Future World, a “Ratatouille”-inspired attraction in World Showcase, and a new table-service restaurant adjacent to Mission: SPACE in Future World.