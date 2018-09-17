Filed Under:Florida, Florida West Coast, Local TV, Red Tide, Redfish

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – Florida hopes to replenish the redfish population that has dropped because of red tide.

Gov. Rick Scott said Monday the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is directing $1.2 million for research and production of redfish at a facility at Port Manatee.

According to the governor’s office, the money will help the commission address the effects of red tide on redfish in coastal areas.

Red tide recently has led to widespread fish kills in Southwest Florida.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission facility at Port Manatee spawns and raises hatchery fish.

