Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – If you want to vote-by-mail in the November General Election, here are some important deadlines released Monday by the state Division of Elections.

The Supervisor of Elections must mail all ballots by Sept. 22 to those voters, including active military personnel, that are not residing in the United States.

For those voters that are in the United States, the elections office will mail the ballots between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received by local Supervisor of Elections offices before 5:00 p.m. on October 31.

The last day for Supervisors of Elections to mail vote-by-mail ballots requested after the initial deadlines listed above is Friday, November 2, 2018.

“Florida voters who want to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail should submit their request for a vote-by-mail ballot to their local county Supervisor of Elections,” said Secretary of State Ken Detzner. “Voters also have the option of early voting and voting on Election Day at the polls. I encourage Florida voters to select the method of voting in the General Election that works best for them.”

The U.S. Postal Service encourages voters to mail back their voted ballots early to ensure timely receipt by Election Day.

A voter may pick up a vote-by-mail ballot from the office of their Supervisor of Elections up to the day before the election or, if an emergency exists, on the day of the election.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the local county supervisor of elections office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order for the ballot to count.

A 10-day extension exists for overseas voters. The overseas voter’s vote-by-mail ballot must be postmarked or dated by Election Day and received within 10 days of the election in order to be counted.