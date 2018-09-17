Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – FIU police have released an updated sketch and description of the suspect wanted for assaulting two high school students

at the Biscayne Bay Campus on Monday, Sept. 10.

Police say the students were assaulted at around 10 a.m. by a male suspect when they were walking on a trail that is often used by students and residents in an isolated part of campus.

The students, who attend Mast Academy High School, were at the university for a study group.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The updated description is as follows:

Male

Medium-dark complexion

Age: 18-20

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black/ short cropped

Height: Approximately 5’10”

Last seen wearing: White t-shirt with front graphics, dark-colored cargo shorts

The mother of one victim—-16-year-old James Critz—-told D’Oench that her son needed an M.R.I Tuesday and had a fractured skull and spine.

She said she hoped the suspect would be caught.

Those sentiments are shared by the mother of 15-year-old Isabela Perdomo, who was also rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The hospital said her condition had stabilized by Tuesday morning.

Campus patrols have increased since the incident was reported.

Authorities are asking students and staff to stay vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.