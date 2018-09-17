By Steve Silverman

AFC East

Miami Dolphins, B+, (Beat Jets, 20-12) –

Adam Gase had the Dolphins well-prepared to play on the road. They dictated the pace and had the Jets on their heels throughout the first half.

New England Patriots, C-, (Lost to Jaguars, 31-20) –

The Pats were outplayed in the Florida heat, and the Jags were the better team – in Week 2. If these teams meet in the playoffs, Pats need to make sure they play in Foxboro.

New York Jets, D+, (Lost to Jets, 20-12) –

Why were the Jets flat at the start of the game and throughout the first half? That’s on head coach Todd Bowles and his staff.

Buffalo Bills, D-, (Lost to Chargers, 31-20) –

The Bills are clearly a mess and may have very few chances. The Chargers had very good time visiting upstate New York.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals, A-, (Beat Ravens, 34-23) –

No team gets more out of a good start than the Bengals. An excellent effort from Andy Dalton and A.J. Green, and just enough from the defense.

Baltimore Ravens, C+, (Lost to Bengals, 34-23) –

While Ravens could not get the win, Joe Flacco has gotten the message, and he should be much better in 2018 than he was last year.

Cleveland Browns, C-, (Lost to Saints, 21-18) –

The Browns were competitive for a second consecutive week, but they still don’t know how to finish.

Pittsburgh Steelers, D, (Lost to Chiefs, 42-37) –

Mike Tomlin is having a difficult time getting his team focused. Much of this has to do with the unfortunate Le’Veon Bell holdout.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, A, (Beat Patriots, 31-20) –

The Jags are looking like the best team in the AFC. Blake Bortles came up with best game of his career vs. Pats, and his confidence has never been higher.

Tennessee Titans, A-, (Beat Texans, 20-17) –

An impressive performance without Marcus Mariota, as the Titans rebound with a key victory.

Indianapolis Colts, A-, (Beat Redskins, 21-9) –

Andrew Luck shows that a healthy quarterback means everything, as the Colts whip the Redskins on the road. Shockingly, the defense shows some backbone.

Houston Texans, D, (Lost to Titans, 20-17) –

It’s been an awful 0-2 start for Texans, but it would be foolish to write this team off.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs, A-, (Beat Steelers, 42-37) –

Patrick Mahomes is looking like the early-season MVP, but the defense has to pick it up.

Denver Broncos, A-, (Beat Raiders, 20-19) –

The limited Broncos have figured it out for two straight weeks, but the offense will struggle against top opponents.

Los Angeles Chargers, B+, (Beat the Bills, 31-20) –

The Chargers are just getting warmed up for a memorable season.

Oakland Raiders, D+, (Lost to Broncos, 20-19) –

The Raiders showed some improvement, but Chucky may have forgotten how to finish.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys, B+, (Beat Giants, 20-13) –

Dak Prescott did just enough on offense, while defense overpowered the New York Giants’ O-line and Eli.

Washington Redskins, D, (Lost to Colts, 21-9) –

Washington was overpowered at home by Indianapolis, and that may be more indicative than their season-opening win vs. Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles, D, (Lost to Buccaneers, 27-21) –

Everyone will be shooting for the Birds this season, and Ryan Fitzpatrick took them to school. This could become a problem.

New York Giants, D-, (Lost to Cowboys, 20-13) –

The offensive line stunk vs. Boys, but the real problem is Eli’s lack of mobility. It’s a difficult reality to face.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers, B, (Tied Vikings, 29-29) –

A rough penalty call on Clay Matthews kept the Packers from earning a victory vs. Vikings… but at least it wasn’t a loss.

Minnesota Vikings, B- (Tied Packers, 29-29) –

The Vikings were unable to set the tone against the Pack… but at least it wasn’t a loss.

Chicago Bears, grade pending, (Play Seahawks Monday night) –

Detroit Lions, C-, (Lost to 49ers, 30-27) –

While the Lions were much better this week against the Niners, something is very wrong here.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, A, (Beat Eagles, 27-21) –

While the Bucs are overachieving with Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the way, tumult is on the horizon when Jameis Winston returns.

Atlanta Falcons, B, (Beat Panthers, 31-24) –

This was a nice bounceback win over the Panthers, as Matt Ryan showed heart with TD run.

Carolina Panthers, C, (Lost to Falcons, 31-24) –

The Cats were close, but just a half-step behind at key moments.

New Orleans Saints, C, (Beat Browns, 21-18) –

A late comeback saved the Saints from an embarrassing 0-2 start at the hands of the Bucs and Browns. The defense is returning to pre-2017 form.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams, A, (Beat Cardinals, 34-0) –

No team is playing better than the Rams, and they look like an early-season juggernaut.

San Francisco 49ers, B-, (Beat Lions, 30-27) –

The 49ers had to work a little too hard to get a win vs. the Detroit Kittens.

Seattle Seahawks, grade pending, (Play Bears Monday night) –

Arizona Cardinals, D-, (Lost to Rams, 34-0) –

The appears like the start of a very long season for the desert crew. When is it time for Josh Rosen?