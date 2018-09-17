Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A rabies alert has been extended again for the Kendall area after a sixth raccoon tested positive for the disease. This raccoon was found dead with no known human exposure, according to the Miami-Dade Department of Health.

The current rabies alert is now extended until November 16.

The boundaries affected are as follows:

SW 152 St. to the North

SW 187 St. to the South

SW 117 Ave. to the East

SW 137 Ave. to the West

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

Health authorities warn the only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

They recommend these precautions: