MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A rabies alert has been extended again for the Kendall area after a sixth raccoon tested positive for the disease. This raccoon was found dead with no known human exposure, according to the Miami-Dade Department of Health.
The current rabies alert is now extended until November 16.
The boundaries affected are as follows:
- SW 152 St. to the North
- SW 187 St. to the South
- SW 117 Ave. to the East
- SW 137 Ave. to the West
An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.
Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.
Health authorities warn the only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.
They recommend these precautions:
- Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
- Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.
- Call 3-1-1 to report any stray dogs in your neighborhood. Private property owners can hire a nuisance wildlife trapper.
- Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
- Avoid contact with stray and feral animals.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.
- Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.
- Rabies vaccines are available seven days a week at Miami-Dade Animal Services or through a private veterinarian call 3-1-1 for hours.