MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Your Miami Marlins rallied for an 8-5 victory Monday night, as Nationals reliever Wander Suero balked in a run while Washington blew a four-run lead.

Washington led 4-0 after 4 1/2 innings but trailed by the end of the sixth. Suero let in the go-ahead run, balking with pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega batting and Austin Dean at third base to put Miami ahead 5-4.

The Nationals (76-75) entered the day in third place in the NL East, trailing the division-leading Braves by 7 1/2 games and six games out of the final wild-card spot.

Washington tied it in the seventh when Trea Turner beat out a potential double play, but Miami loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and Lewis Brinson hit a tiebreaking single off Koda Glover (1-3).

Starlin Castro had a homer and three RBIs for the last-place Marlins.

Anthony Rendon had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Victor Robles hit his first career homer for the Nationals, who have 11 games remaining.

Castro’s solo homer in the eighth pushed the lead to 8-5.

Jarlin Garcia (3-2) recorded the final out of the seventh. Adam Conley pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Nationals led 4-0 behind an error by Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, a solo shot by Robles and a two-run blast by Rendon.

Castro’s two-run double in the fifth cut the deficit to 4-2 and ended Erick Fedde’s outing. Fedde allowed two hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Miami got four consecutive hits off Jimmy Cordero in the sixth, including a two-run single by Magneuris Sierra, before Suero balked.

Marlins starter Trevor Richards allowed four runs in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (hand) exited Sunday’s game at Philadelphia but is expected to be fine. Manager Don Mattingly said he was just experiencing cramping in his hand. … RHP Dan Straily (oblique) is not expected to pitch the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-7, 3.87 ERA) is the scheduled starter in Tuesday’s game against Miami to end the two-game set.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 1.42) will make his fourth start of the season and third against the Nationals.

