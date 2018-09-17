Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (CBSMiami) – The beach community of Cape Cod, Massachusetts is reeling after a deadly shark attack, the first in the nation since 2015.

“I think I saw a tail, a lot of thrashing, you could tell by the body language of the guys in the water that something wasn’t right and they got him to the beach,” said Joe Booth.

Moments after a shark fatally attacked Arthur Medici about 30 feet offshore, beachgoers pulled him onto a makeshift stretcher. Booth said he ran for help.

“He was unconscious and they were administering CPR as he was entering the ambulance,” said Booth. “He definitely looked like he was in a world of hurt.”

The 26-year-old had been riding waves on a boogie-board with another young man just off Newcomb Hollow Beach when a shark bit into his legs.

“There was a half a dozen people trying to stop the bleeding with towels and I guess the cord from the boogie board,” said Booth.

Medici was taken to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead about an hour later.

His death marks the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in 82 years. Last month, a few miles upshore, a 61-year-old man was bitten by a great white shark but survived. Police have closed Newcomb Hollow Beach for now.