MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Police say a Texas man drove to Naples and sent his ex-girlfriend numerous text messages, threatening to kidnap her, kill her parents, and shoot up her school.

David Heinze, 19, was arrested Saturday after a neighbor of the victim reported seeing Heinze drive past her house in northern Collier County.

The victim told deputies she feared for her life.

According to his arrest report, Heinze admitted that he sent his ex-girlfriend about 50 text messages since their break-up in June, when he moved to Keller, Texas from the Naples area. The report states that while Heinze admitted that he sent the threatening texts, he didn’t intend to act upon them.

Retired police officer Walt Zalisko said that Heinze’s actions say a lot about his intent.

“It shows he was serious about his threats,” Zalisko said. “The fact that this individual has taken steps by driving from Texas to Florida, and stalking the victim in the neighborhood, just shows that there was some intent there.”

Deputies arrested Heinze in the parking lot of the Publix at Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard.

No weapons were found on him, but he told deputies that he did have access to firearms at his father’s house in Texas.

His arrest report states that the victim had already reported Heinze three times for sending her threats while he was still in Texas.

The Collier County Public School District told Fox 4 that they are unable to comment on the alleged threats to a school, due to the active investigation.

Heinze is charged with aggravated stalking and threatening bodily harm. He was booked into the Naples Jail on $200,000 bond.

