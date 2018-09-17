  • WFOR TVOn Air

Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression Florence

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flash flooding will continue over portions of the western Mid-Atlantic region as Tropical Depression Florence moves to the northeast.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was 125 miles west-southwest of Roanoke, Virginia. It was moving to the north-northeast at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Flash flood warnings are currently in effect across a large portion of southern and western North Carolina, portions of far northeast South Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Flash flood watches are in effect across much of North Carolina, northern South Carolina, portions of Western Virginia, southern and eastern West Virginia, central and western Maryland, central and western Pennsylvania, southern New York and southern New England.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence From Space

Florence’s motion is expected to become northeasterly today before accelerating and becoming more easterly on Tuesday. Some weakening is expected today before re-intensifying as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone Tuesday and Wednesday.

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall over the next couple of days. Portions of the Mid Atlantic states west of Interstate 95 into southern New York and southern New England are expected to receive an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain…with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches possible.

A couple of tornadoes remain possible from northeast South Carolina and eastern/central North Carolina into parts of Virginia, western Maryland, and southern Pennsylvania through today.

