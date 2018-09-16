Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 70 veterans from three wars are back in South Florida after taking an “Honor Flight” to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The veterans served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

An honor guard and local officials were among the dozens of people who welcomed the vets home when they returned to Miami International Airport, after what turned out to be an emotional journey.

“To be recognized like this is amazing,” said David Bernstein, a World War II veteran. “And I’m very thankful and happy and appreciative.”

Many of the vets said it was their first time visiting Washington, D.C.