Weather AlertTracking Florence
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Coach Adam Gase Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Airport, Honor Flight, Local TV, MIA, Miami, Veterans

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 70 veterans from three wars are back in South Florida after taking an “Honor Flight” to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The veterans served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

An honor guard and local officials were among the dozens of people who welcomed the vets home when they returned to Miami International Airport, after what turned out to be an emotional journey.

“To be recognized like this is amazing,” said David Bernstein, a World War II veteran. “And I’m very thankful and happy and appreciative.”

Many of the vets said it was their first time visiting Washington, D.C.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s