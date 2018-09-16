Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

It wouldn’t be an election in Miami-Dade County if there wasn’t a controversy. The latest involves the county’s original refusal to set up early voting sites on college campuses.

For years, Rick Scott and the legislature have tried to stymie voting by college students by banning early voting sites on college campuses.

But after a federal lawsuit was filed by a group of students and the Florida League of Women Voters, a federal judge in July struck down the state ban.

The ruling by Judge Mark Walker was scathing

He said the state’s effort to block young voters was “constitutionally untenable”

Creating a “secondary class of voters” and that the state’s actions “reveals a stark pattern of discrimination” against young people.

Despite the judge’s ruling, one of the only county’s to refuse to use college campuses was Miami Dade County.

Joining Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede this week is Marisol Zenteno, president of the League of Women Voters in Miami Dade.

The League has been leading the effort to get early voting on college campuses across the state.

