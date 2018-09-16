Weather AlertTracking Florence
By Jim DeFede
This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede is joined by Michael Grunwald, a longtime Florida writer who now works for Politico magazine.

He is the author of The Swamp – which is must reading about the Everglades, second only to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas’ The River of Grass.

They discuss that role the environment may play in this year’s election.

Guest – Michael Grunwald, author and writer for Politico

