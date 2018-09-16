Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede is joined by Michael Grunwald, a longtime Florida writer who now works for Politico magazine.
He is the author of The Swamp – which is must reading about the Everglades, second only to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas’ The River of Grass.
They discuss that role the environment may play in this year’s election.
Guest – Michael Grunwald, author and writer for Politico
Jim DeFedeJim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public...More from Jim DeFede