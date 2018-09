Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for the driver who fled a deadly hit and run scene.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It took place in Miramar near Palm Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

Police say one of the vehicles caught fire.

The driver in that vehicle did not survive.

Police are also saying the driver of second vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.