CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (CBSMiami) – As people waded in waist-deep floodwaters in some parts of North Carolina, officials said things are only going to get worse.

“We’ve been here for most of my life and this is the first time its gotten that high,” said Brittany Krowek, a North Carolina resident.

Officials warned people to heed mandatory evacuations in areas were rivers are expected to swell because of rain that just will not stop.

“If you are refusing to leave during this mandatory evacuation, you need to do things like notify your legal next of kin,” said Mitch Colvin, the mayor of Fayetteville, North Carolina. “The loss of life is very, very possible.”

Water in Jacksonville, North Carolina is rising fast, leaving entire communities flooded. People who were trapped in their submerged homes were rescued by boat and helicopter.

North Carolina resident Anthony Love said he watched as the water crept up to his front door, and said he was not taking any chances.

“You see the water coming,” he said. “It’s like are you gonna stay here or are we going to go ahead and leave?”

In towns like New Bern that are already underwater, the river isn’t expected to reach its highest level for a couple of days. People in nearby communities are being told to get to higher ground.

“The river is coming up into our property,” said Susan Bostic, who lives in Rocky Point, North Carolina. “So we know it’s time to go. It’s already up in our yard.”

Bostic isn’t the only resident who made the decision to leave.

“We’ve been moving beds, linens, clothes, as much stuff as we could to get it out, you know, so we won’t lose it,” said Tucker Sparkman, who also lives in Rocky Point.

Emergency officials warned that even as Florence passes, the danger is not over.

“This is not a talking point,” Colvin said. “This is not a script, but we are saying this because we are concerned with you. The worst is yet to come.”