MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Florence is slowly weakening just inland over eastern South Carolina but causing catastrophic flooding in North and South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm came ashore around 7:15 a.m. Friday near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.

At 5:00 am, the center of the storm was 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was crawling west-southwest at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds decreasing to 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

A turn toward the west and northwest is expected today and Sunday. Florence is forecast to turn northward through the Ohio Valley by Monday.

Weakening is forecast while Florence moves farther inland during the next couple of days, and it is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Myrtle Beach South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

Pamlico Sound, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: