The Florida International University Panthers took on the University of Massachusetts Amherst Minutemen in their first game at home since two of their players were shot in a drive-by shooting.

“It was a shame,” said one FIU fan.

About 10 days ago, police said offensive lineman Marshawn Miller and running back Anthony Jones were walking into a friend’s home in Opa-locka when a grey Nissan Sentra pulled up and fired over a dozen rounds.

Jones was hit in the face and back and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miller was taken there too after he was hit in the arm.

Fans said tonight’s game was for the two wounded players.

“I think the team is inspired by them honestly,” said another fan. I think the team is carrying them with their heart, and as you can see FIU is doing great tonight. I feel like they have a part in it, just inspiration like ‘hey we have to do this for them.'”

The two players have been gone from the gridiron but not forgotten. Last week, their teammates ran out before an away game holding up jersey number 62 for Marshawn Miller, and hashtagging 2-62, because Jones wears number two on the team.

“We’re rooting for you and we’re wishing you the best of luck.” said a fan.